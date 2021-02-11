Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $94,450.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.20. 197,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,701. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,408 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 820,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,911,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPO. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

