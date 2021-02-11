Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Exponent reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. Exponent has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $640,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,279.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,606 shares of company stock worth $14,138,486. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after buying an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,408 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 820,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

