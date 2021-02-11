Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $45.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.30.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,181,000 after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,143,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,130,000 after purchasing an additional 398,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after purchasing an additional 433,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.