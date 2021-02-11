F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,514,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,049 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 68.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69,260 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $201,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 75,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,783. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

