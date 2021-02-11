Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,556,207 shares of company stock worth $422,395,601. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,432,096. The firm has a market cap of $766.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

