Family Capital Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $393.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

