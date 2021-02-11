Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fastly were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $114,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,328.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $732,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,922. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY opened at $109.51 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

