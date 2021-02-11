Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.74 and last traded at $117.86. 3,378,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,457,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.65.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,453 shares of company stock worth $5,960,922. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Fastly by 498.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

