Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.66.

Shares of FIS opened at $133.36 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

