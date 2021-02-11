Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

