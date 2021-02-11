Financial Review: Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Telkom SA SOC alerts:

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and Mer Telemanagement Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA SOC $2.81 billion 0.54 $146.47 million N/A N/A Mer Telemanagement Solutions $5.19 million 2.50 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A

Telkom SA SOC has higher revenue and earnings than Mer Telemanagement Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA SOC and Mer Telemanagement Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A Mer Telemanagement Solutions -27.32% -0.06% -0.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telkom SA SOC and Mer Telemanagement Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA SOC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mer Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Telkom SA SOC beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity. It also provides fixed-line data services that consist of domestic and international data transmission services, and related information technology services; data center operations, including e-commerce, application service provider, hosting, data storage, email, and security services; and wideband code division multiple access services, such as fixed voice services, data services, and nomadic voice services. In addition, the company offers mobile communication services comprising voice services, data services, and handset sales services; and information and technology communication services, such as cloud services, infrastructure services, workspace services, and integration management services, as well as sells hardware and network equipment. Further, it provides directory and wireless data services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

About Mer Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice, inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers cloud and managed services; and converged billing solutions, including applications for charging and invoicing customers, and interconnect billing and partner revenue management services. Further, it provides implementation and maintenance services. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.