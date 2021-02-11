Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to $34.50

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of FINGF stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $23.74. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Finning International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $23.74.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.