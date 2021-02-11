Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Price Target Cut to $2.40 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.55 to $2.40 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FIOGF opened at $0.93 on Monday. Fiore Gold has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.