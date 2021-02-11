First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FEO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,450. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 429.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

