First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.77% of Littelfuse worth $47,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $269.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.51. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $1,887,130.00. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.06, for a total transaction of $353,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,735 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,934.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $14,120,694. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.