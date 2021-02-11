First Trust Advisors LP Has $53.83 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 632,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $53,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

NYSE:FRT opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $129.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

