First Trust Advisors LP Has $54.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,017,608 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 260,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $54,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 372,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,368,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

