First Trust Advisors LP Sells 180,465 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $54,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6114 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.