First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 562.3% from the January 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NASDAQ LDSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.47. 73,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,022. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

