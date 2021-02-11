First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 811.8% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

