First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000.

Shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

