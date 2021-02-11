Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 14,628,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,910,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fisker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

