Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Flex LNG has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $466.91 million, a PE ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flex LNG stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Flex LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

