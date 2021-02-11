Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report sales of $998.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $917.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

FLO stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $22.39. 997,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,333. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

