Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $301,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 133.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

