Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 17,903 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,903 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 295.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

