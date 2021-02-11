Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 18,578 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.60.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $183.32 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average is $163.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

