Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,856,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $65.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,169.61, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $86.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

