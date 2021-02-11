Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 816,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $428.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.87. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

