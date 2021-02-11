Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%.

Fluidigm stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 906,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,854. Fluidigm has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $407.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

