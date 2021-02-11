FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

FMC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

