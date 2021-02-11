FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 31.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

