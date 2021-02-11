Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,600 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 295.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after purchasing an additional 633,761 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after buying an additional 430,296 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

