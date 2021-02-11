Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 490 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

