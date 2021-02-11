Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) dropped 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 6,795,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 15,335,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

FRSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis increased their price target on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 2.96.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

