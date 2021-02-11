Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $608,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,203 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 469,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,767,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 19,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,597,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 110,113 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

