Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

