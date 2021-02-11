Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

