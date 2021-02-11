Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 10,434 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

