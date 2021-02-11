Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 20,900 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after buying an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

