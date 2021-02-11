Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 6,077 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $746,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $190.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.11 and a 200 day moving average of $191.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.