Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Booking were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,141.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,121.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,917.60.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

