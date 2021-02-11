Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Insider Sells £28,888.60 in Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT) insider Stephen Harrison sold 11,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £28,888.60 ($37,743.14).

Stephen Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, Stephen Harrison sold 84,407 shares of Forterra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £209,329.36 ($273,490.15).

LON:FORT opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71. The firm has a market cap of £624.21 million and a PE ratio of -910.00. Forterra plc has a 12 month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 216 ($2.82).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

