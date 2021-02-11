Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $136.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet's fourth-quarter 2020 results beat estimates and grew year over year. However, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to hurt its profitability in the near future. Additionally, acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Nonetheless, the fourth quarter saw stellar growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Also, continued deal wins are a key driver. Strategic investments in developing powerful products and services, efforts to expand into adjacent addressable markets and boost global sales force aided Fortinet’s quarterly performance.”

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.92.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $161.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.04. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $163.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

