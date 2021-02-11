Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.379 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Fortis has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 70.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.