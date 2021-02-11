Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.61

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 3896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.