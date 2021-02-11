Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. CNO Financial Group comprises 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $24,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 706.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,251. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

