Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Wolverine World Wide worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,782,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,192 shares of company stock valued at $843,782. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. 2,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

