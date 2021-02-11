Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

