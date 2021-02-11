Foundry Partners LLC Sells 12,447 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,748. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.00 and a 200 day moving average of $176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $217.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,449 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

